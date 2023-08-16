Guts, the upcoming sophomore outing from Olivia Rodrigo, has had its runtime revealed — and it's shockingly short.

On August 1, Rodrigo had revealed the tracklist of Guts via her social media accounts. However, thanks to Spotify, we now know the lengths of each song, and the final time comes out to 39:12.

Granted, this is a little under five minutes longer than Rodrigo's first album, Sour, but this is barely meeting the requirements of being an album rather than an EP. It's like differentiating a feature film and a short film (The Academy considers a feature film anything longer than 40 minutes). To be considered an EP, the running time must be 30 minutes or under. Rodrigo's sophomore album Guts clears the bar, but it's very close.

Guts is the highly-anticipated sophomore album from Rodrigo following the success of Sour. On June 30, Rodrigo released the album's first single, “Vampire,” with its second, “Bad Idea Right?” being released on August 11.

Sour was released on May 21, 2021 and was a massive hit thanks to its singles “Good 4 U,” “Drivers License,” and “Deju Vu.” The album won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys last year and was touted the best album of 2021 by Rolling Stone.

This success allowed Rodrigo to embark on her first headlining tour, the “Sour” tour. Over 49 shows, Rodrigo visited theaters all across the United States, Canada, and European countries including France, England, Ireland, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo first rose to fame with her leading role in Bizaardvark for Disney Channel. She then starred in the first two seasons of the Disney+ High School Musical reboot, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Guts will be released on September 8.