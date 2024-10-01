October is always an exciting month for Netflix viewers, and this year is no different. From spine-chilling horror films perfect for Halloween to heartwarming romances and intriguing new dramas, there’s plenty to dive into. Whether you’re looking for nostalgic thrills like Scream (2022) or you’re eagerly awaiting the latest season of Love Is Blind, Netflix has stacked its October lineup with binge-worthy content that caters to all tastes, per Polygon.
Reality TV fans can look forward to the latest crop of singles from Washington D.C. on Love Is Blind Season 7, guaranteed to spark conversations online and among friends. If you’re more in the mood for some romantic tension, Heartstopper is also back with its third season, continuing the sweet story of Charlie and Nick. And let’s not forget Yellowjackets, finally coming to Netflix with all the drama and mystery that made the series an instant hit. For those craving a bit of action, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft also drops this month, bringing a new animated take on the iconic adventurer.
With content ranging from reality to horror to thrilling adventures, there’s something for everyone this October. Grab your snacks, cozy up, and get ready for a month full of fresh titles.
Here’s the full list of upcoming Netflix titles for October 2024, organized by release date:
Oct. 1
- Making It in Marbella (SE)
- Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 8 Mile
- As Above, So Below
- The Birds
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bridesmaids
- Brüno
- Cinderella Man
- Couples Retreat
- Elysium
- Escape Plan
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Girl Next Door
- Halloween (2018)
- It Chapter Two
- Jarhead
- Judy
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Legion
- Marnie
- Psycho
- Psycho II
- Red Dragon
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Salt
- Scarface
- The Sentinel
- Till Death
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unfriended
- Wipeout: Batch 4
- Yellowjackets: Season 1
- You’re Next
Oct. 2
- Chef’s Table: Noodles
- Love Is Blind: Season 7
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
Oct. 3
- The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
- Blue Box (JP)
- Heartstopper: Season 3 (GB)
- Trouble (SE)
Oct. 4
- The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
- CTRL (IN)
- IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
- The Platform 2 (ES)
- S.W.A.T.: Season 7
Oct. 5
- Ranma1/2 (JP)
Oct. 7
- The Menendez Brothers
Oct. 8
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition
Oct. 9
- Deceitful Love (IT)
- Love Is Blind: Season 7
- Starting 5
- The Secret of the River (MX)
Oct. 10
- Girl Haunts Boy
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR)
- Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE)
- Outer Banks: Season 4, Part 1
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Oct. 11
- In Her Place (CL)
- Lonely Planet
- Scream
- Uprising (KR)
Oct. 12
- A Quiet Place Part II
- A Virtuous Business (KR)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
Oct. 14
- Mighty Monsterwheelies
Oct. 15
- Abandoned
- All American: Homecoming: Season 3
- Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
- Comedy Revenge (KR)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Oct. 16
- Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (GB)
- I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (GB)
- Justice (PL)
- Love Is Blind: Season 7
- Selma
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (GB)
- Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
Oct. 17
- Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP)
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
- Outside (PH)
- The Shadow Strays (ID)
Oct. 18
- Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
- Happiness Is (ZA)
- Join or Die
- The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR)
- The Turnaround
- Woman of the Hour
- Yintah (CA)
Oct. 19
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Oct. 21
- Book Club
- Kung Fu Panda 4
Oct. 22
- Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
- Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
Oct. 23
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
- Family Pack (FR)
- Love Is Blind: Season 7
- This is the Zodiac Speaking
Oct. 24
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black
- Territory (AU)
Oct. 25
- Don’t Move
- Hellbound: Season 2 (KR)
- Hijack ’93 (NG)
- The Last Night at Tremore Beach (ES)
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NO)
- Simone Biles Rising Part 2
Oct. 28
- Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
- Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
Oct. 29
- Botched: Seasons 2-3
- Tom Papa: Home Free
Oct. 30
- Go Ahead, Brother (PL)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (IT)
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction (GB)
- Martha
- Time Cut
Oct. 31
- The Diplomat: Season 2
- Murder Mindfully (DE)