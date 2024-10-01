October is always an exciting month for Netflix viewers, and this year is no different. From spine-chilling horror films perfect for Halloween to heartwarming romances and intriguing new dramas, there’s plenty to dive into. Whether you’re looking for nostalgic thrills like Scream (2022) or you’re eagerly awaiting the latest season of Love Is Blind, Netflix has stacked its October lineup with binge-worthy content that caters to all tastes, per Polygon.

Reality TV fans can look forward to the latest crop of singles from Washington D.C. on Love Is Blind Season 7, guaranteed to spark conversations online and among friends. If you’re more in the mood for some romantic tension, Heartstopper is also back with its third season, continuing the sweet story of Charlie and Nick. And let’s not forget Yellowjackets, finally coming to Netflix with all the drama and mystery that made the series an instant hit. For those craving a bit of action, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft also drops this month, bringing a new animated take on the iconic adventurer.

With content ranging from reality to horror to thrilling adventures, there’s something for everyone this October. Grab your snacks, cozy up, and get ready for a month full of fresh titles.

Here’s the full list of upcoming Netflix titles for October 2024, organized by release date:

Oct. 1

Making It in Marbella (SE)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next

Oct. 2

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

Oct. 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Blue Box (JP)

Heartstopper: Season 3 (GB)

Trouble (SE)

Oct. 4

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL (IN)

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

The Platform 2 (ES)

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

Oct. 5

Ranma1/2 (JP)

Oct. 7

The Menendez Brothers

Oct. 8

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition

Oct. 9

Deceitful Love (IT)

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Starting 5

The Secret of the River (MX)

Oct. 10

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR)

Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE)

Outer Banks: Season 4, Part 1

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Oct. 11

In Her Place (CL)

Lonely Planet

Scream

Uprising (KR)

Oct. 12

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business (KR)

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Oct. 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Oct. 15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge (KR)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Oct. 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (GB)

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (GB)

Justice (PL)

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (GB)

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

Oct. 17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Outside (PH)

The Shadow Strays (ID)

Oct. 18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is (ZA)

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR)

The Turnaround

Woman of the Hour

Yintah (CA)

Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Oct. 21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Oct. 22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Oct. 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

Family Pack (FR)

Love Is Blind: Season 7

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Oct. 24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Territory (AU)

Oct. 25

Don’t Move

Hellbound: Season 2 (KR)

Hijack ’93 (NG)

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (ES)

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NO)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Oct. 28

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Oct. 29

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free

Oct. 30

Go Ahead, Brother (PL)

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (IT)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (GB)

Martha

Time Cut

Oct. 31