Olivia Rodrigo has high praise for Lorde's album, Pure Heroine.

During a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter with Billie Eiish, Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, and Jon Batiste, Rodrigo took a moment to praise Lorde.

“I love that record so much,” Rodrigo said of Pure Heroine. “I remember listening to it as I first started writing songs and being blown away by her lyrics about being a teenager living in the suburbs.

“I just remember never hearing my life be put into a song like that, where it just made being young and doingthese seemingly unimportant things feel so sacred and beautiful,” she added. “That album's one of my favorites and she still inspires me a lot to this day.”

Lorde is an acclaimed singer-songwriter with three albums to her name. Pure Heroine, her debut album, was released over a decade ago in 2013. She has since released two albums, Melodrama and Solar Power. Additionally, she has been featured on SNL and has embarked on three solo headlining tours.

Olivia Rodrigo is fresh off of the release of her sophomore album, Guts. Her debut album, Sour, was nominated for two Grammys, winning Best Pop Vocal Album. The other nomination was for the show's biggest award, Album of the Year.

Her second album, Guts, was released on September 8, 2023. Along with the new album announcement, Rodrigo announced the “Guts World Tour,” which will see her visit every major arena in America and Europe.

In addition to her Guts album, Rodrigo also recorded “Can't Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.