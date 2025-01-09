On June 14, 2025, Olivia Rodrigo will headline the third day of the 2025 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. She will make history with this performance.

At just 21 years old, Rodrigo is the youngest artist to headline the Bonnaroo Music Festival. It is another accomplishment in the young singer's career. She will headline amongst the likes of Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Avril Lavigne, and Hozier.

Tickets for this year's festival will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 10 am CT. Fans can sign up for a reminder to get into the sale first.

Olivia Rodrigo 2025 tour dates, including Bonnaroo

The upcoming show at the Bonnaroo Music Festival is one of 14 festival shows Rodrigo has planned for 2025. She will also perform at Lollapalooza's Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Paris shows. Additionally, she will perform at the Pinkpop Festival, Hyde Park London, and Rock Werchter Festival.

She also has six final shows on the Guts World Tour. Rodrigo will perform in Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, and England to close out the tour.

The Guts World Tour is a big leap from the Sour Tour she did in 2022. Rodrigo will perform 101 shows across six legs by the time it is over. For reference, her last tour only had 49 shows across two legs.

Her opening acts on the tour included big names like Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and St. Vincent. Previously, Rodrigo had Gracie Abrams open for her during some of her Sour Tour dates.

It is also Rodrigo's first all-stadium tour. Rodrigo's Sour Tour was performed in smaller venues, such as theaters. She has now headlined iconic venues like Madison Square Garden.

What is Guts?

The tour is in support of her second album, Guts, which was released on September 8, 2023. It was preceded by two singles. The first, “Vampire,” was released on June 30, 2023. The second single, “Bad Idea Right?” was released on August 11, 2023.

One week after the album dropped, “Get Him Back!” was released as Guts' third single. It was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. However, she lost both awards to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

It was the follow-up to Rodrigo's award-winning Sour. Her debut album won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys and launched her to stardom.

Rodrigo's music career started when she released her debut single, “Drivers License,” on January 8, 2021. Almost three months later, she released her second single, “Deja Vu.” One month later, Rodrigo released “Good 4 U.”

Sour was subsequently released on May 21, 2021. It was a big hit and earned critical acclaim. She worked closely with producer Dan Nigro, who also helped her write several songs on the album. They once again collaborated on her sophomore album as well.