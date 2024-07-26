Team USA and the other American athletes representing the country in the Paris Olympics will be focused on the task at hand when the Games get underway, but they are enjoying the privilege and atmosphere that comes with partaking in the global spectacle. LeBron James and other household names are soaking up all the fun at Friday's Opening Ceremony.

People who may not typically cross paths in their busy day-to-day lives were able to take a breath and bask in each other's star power and presence in The City of Light. James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff posed for a picture together before assuming their flag bearer duties for the United States. Despite neither competing in the more classic Olympic sports, they are undoubtedly two of the most recognizable athletes in the field.

There was also a celebrity interaction featuring an Olympic legend and rapping icon. Gymnast Simone Biles received a FaceTime from Snoop Dogg and Today's Hoda Kotb, both of whom were alongside the four-time Gold Medalist's family. These proceedings are also an opportunity for friends, teammates and past competitors to hang out more.

Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history and a four-time champion, is enjoying his first Olympics Opening Ceremony while being in the company of New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Curry narrowly defeated Ionescu in a highly anticipated 3-point shooting clash at NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The mutual respect between the two sharpshooters appears to be as strong as ever.

With everything moving so quickly, it can be extremely difficult to just appreciate the moment. Olympic veterans like LeBron James can easily be jaded, but the pageantry, excitement and aura this event exudes should hopefully still have a powerful effect on him and all the competitors.

James, Curry and Men's Team USA have their first game on Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. By then, it will be tougher for any of these dialed-in athletes to crack a smile.