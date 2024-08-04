Joel Embiid has heard French fans booing him throughout the Paris Olympics since he decided to play for Team USA, but he's embracing all the hate. LeBron James has reiterated that the team has his back, and they're supporting Embiid through whatever chants they throw at him during the Olympics run.

“We are all on Jo’s side,” James said to The Athletic after Team USA's win against Puerto Rico. “Jo’s in great spirits, we’re all in great spirits, and as his 11 teammates, we just give him the support that he needs both on the floor and off the floor if needed.”

Embiid played into the fans booing him against Puerto Rico, putting his hands behind his ears and raising his hands to encourage them to boo louder. Towards the end of the game, Embiid made the same gestures with the ball in his hand at midcourt and launched a three-pointer from the logo. He airballed the shot which riled up the crowd, but Embiid is known for trolling the opposition.

Joel Embiid chose to play with Team USA over France

Joel Embiid mentioned that he chose to play with Team USA over France because of his comfort level and his son being born in America. Embiid was born in Cameroon and has passports in both the USA and France.

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA] for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France],” Embiid said after the game against Puerto Rico. “There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”

France already has two dominant centers on their Olympic team with Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, and adding Embiid would have undoubtedly made them one of the most dominant frontcourts in Paris. Nonetheless, Embiid chose Team USA and was recruited by Grant Hill after it was evident that they'd need help when the FIBA Basketball team fell short last year.

So far with Team USA, Embiid has started in all but one game, and he ended up not playing in that game. There have been questions if Embiid's play style can fit with how Team USA is playing, but as time has gone on, he looks as if he's becoming more comfortable. He scored 15 points against Puerto Rico.

Despite how Embiid is playing in the Olympics, he is still considered one of the most dominant centers in the NBA right now, and he has an MVP trophy to back it up. As the quarterfinals began in the next few days, Embiid should expect to hear more boos, but it looks like he knows how to handle it.