The Team USA women’s basketball team clinched its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal on Sunday, narrowly defeating host nation France 67-66 in a tight final at Bercy Arena in Paris. A'ja Wilson, who was named game MVP in the victory with her 21 points and 13 rebounds, shared a special post-game moment with NBA and Team USA men’s basketball stars LeBron James and Bam Adebayo.

The two were courtside to support Team USA, and the two shook hands with Wilson after the game. The men’s team defeated France 98-87 on Saturday to claim their fifth straight Olympic gold medal. Both the men’s and women’s teams faced the host nation in the gold medal games.

The win on Sunday extends the U.S. women's team's Olympic winning streak to 61 games, dating back to 1992. It was a hard-fought battle, with the Americans overcoming a tough French defense and an energetic home crowd.

A'ja Wilson posts double-double in Olympic gold medal match

The game itself was far from smooth for the U.S. women. The U.S. struggled to find its offensive rhythm early on, hampered by France's physical defense. The first half ended in a 25-25 tie, with neither team able to gain an edge. France even took a brief lead before halftime, but the Americans managed to pull even just before the buzzer.

In the third quarter, Team USA found themselves trailing by as many as 10 points. However, the team rallied, fueled by key three-pointers and clutch free throws from Kelsey Plum. Despite the absence of Jackie Young, who fouled out in the fourth quarter after being a key scorer in previous games, the U.S. managed to hold on for the win.

The game came down to a heart-stopping final moment when France’s Gabby Williams hit a long-range jumper at the buzzer. However, the shot was ruled a two-pointer rather than a three-pointer, allowing Team USA to escape with a one-point victory.

Team USA’s eight straight Olympic golds is the longest streak in basketball history. France, making its first appearance in the Olympic gold medal game since 2012 (h/t NPR), put up a fight but ultimately won silver medal. Meanwhile, Australia secured the bronze by defeating Belgium in the third-place game.