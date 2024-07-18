The Team USA basketball squad continues to gear up for what should be an exciting run in the 2024 Olympics. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards looks to make a massive impact in his first Summer Games, although he is also having fun off the court. Edwards poked fun at several teammates, including LeBron James, when speaking about how he would fare in a hypothetical swimming competition.

When asked who the fastest swimmer on the Team USA basketball squad was, Edwards gave a hilarious response.

“They ain't no swimmers. You got Joel “Big” Embiid. You got [Anthony Davis] and Bam [Adebayo]. They ain't swimming fast. LeBron [James], he ain't swimming fast. [Kevin Durant], Kawhi [Leonard], [Jayson] Tatum, they're not swimming fast at all. So my only challengers are [Devin Booker], when he might not know how to swim, Jrue [Holiday], he might drown, and [Tyrese] Haliburton… If Haliburton beat me, then I just need to never touch water again,” Edwards said, via Uninterrupted on Instagram.

Anthony Edwards talked up a big game, but fans in the comment section of his video interview noted a key story. Fans jokingly said Edwards must not know about the time LeBron James allegedly saved Carmelo Anthony from drowning during a vacation with Dwyane Wade. Had Edwards known about this, he might have given James more of a chance to beat him in the water.

Regardless of how things pan out in Anthony Edwards' swimming prediction, he looks to continue being a force for Team USA.

Anthony Edwards making his mark on Team USA before the Olympics

Edwards looks to be an X factor for Team USA amid his Timberwolves stardom. However, Edwards made an interesting admission to LeBron James that captures the human aspect of playing in the Olympics.

“I was nervous for real, I ain’t gonna lie; I told Bron… I ain’t been nervous in a minute. My first time playing in the Olympics. I definitely was nervous,” Edwards said, per Chris Hine.

Anthony Edwards' admission is slightly surprising, given the confidence he showed during the 2023-24 season. However, nervousness is natural, especially for athletes competing on the world's biggest stage.

Edwards took a huge jump with the Timberwolves in 2023-24. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. In addition, he notched 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Edwards' scoring and serviceable defense helped Minnesota advance to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, his team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Nevertheless, Edwards continues to train hard and is embracing his opportunity with Team USA. LeBron James likely gave Edwards calming advice when the young guard told him he was nervous. James has played in the Olympics twice, so he knows the feeling. The Lakers star is hoping to get at least one more medal in 2024 before his career concludes.

Team USA has a roster loaded with talent, but they know their journey will not be easy. The 2023 Team USA FIBA squad came up short of bronze despite having several talented NBA players. Can Anthony Edwards and company avenge their showing from the previous year and come away with gold?