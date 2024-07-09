Anthony Edwards is never one to lack confidence. With every action and word of his, he oozes swagger as he remains unabashedly himself even as he has ascended towards a status of legitimate superstardom — much to the delight of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, playing for Team USA, especially in their stacked roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, requires sacrifice. Edwards, in an interview that went viral, seemingly had no intention of adjusting his game even though he's playing alongside more established superstars.

The Timberwolves star said that he's “still the number one option” and that his teammates are the ones who have to do the fitting in around him, not the other way around. This naturally raised the eyebrows of some fans, as Team USA may be doomed for a repeat of their underperformance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup if they don't sort out the pecking order. But behind the scenes, Edwards knows that he may have to defer to the team's veterans in moments that matter the most.

Anthony Edwards, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, called Kevin Durant the alpha of Team USA in the 2024 Olympics; after all, he is the most established performer (for his country, at least) in the roster, having won three Olympic gold medals for the team in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

“I think Kevin Durant [is the alpha]. He better be. That’s who I came to see,” Edwards said. “We been talkin’ the whole time. It’s dope.”

Kevin Durant, however, won't be relied upon to single-handedly carry Team USA. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid are three other former league MVPs who will be tasked to carry the burden, and the roster is full of players who should eventually make it to the Hall of Fame. Anthony Edwards recognizes that he has a long way to go before he reaches “alpha” status for his country, but he doesn't mind this at all.

“They mentioned some guys you might not play some games, might not play that many minutes. I don’t mind. I’m playing alongside Hall of Famers,” Edwards added.

Behind every confident man is a version of themselves who is raring to improve day after day. What better way for Anthony Edwards to do so than to measure himself up against those who have accomplished everything there is to accomplish in an NBA career and see what is left for him to do establish himself on that same level.

How will Steve Kerr divvy up the minutes for Team USA?

One would think that the four starting positions will be on lock for Team USA in the upcoming Olympics. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid, four former MVPs, should be on the court to set the tone for the team, not just based off of their track record and talent, but also because of the natural fit among their playstyles.

The team's fifth starter role should be up for grabs, and knowing head coach Steve Kerr, he will not be afraid to mix and match depending on the matchup. In Team USA's first game against Serbia, it might make sense for them to go big, with, perhaps, Anthony Davis starting at the four to give the team more defense against Nikola Jokic. But in a FIBA setting, it might be better for them to go with a floor-spacing, defensively rangy option. That role may call for Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, or even Jrue Holiday.

That fifth starter role will be a low-usage one, seeing as that player will be suiting up alongside Curry, James, Durant, and Embiid. But being part of Team USA requires shoving one's ego to the side anyway, which makes anyone a solid fit in the starting five. Kerr will be spoiled for choice, for sure.

Anthony Edwards and the road to redemption

Anthony Edwards drew rave reviews from the Team USA brass when he suited up for the team during their run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. He was certainly the team's best and most consistent weapon from the perimeter, and there were times when he put his team on his back amid a topsy-turvy time in the competition.

Alas, Team USA disappointed in the end; after handily taking care of business in their first four games, they showed signs of mortality when Lithuania beat them 110-104 in a thrilling finish to the second round of the competition. They then faltered in the semi-finals against Germany and then they lost to Canada in the bronze medal game, marking their second straight run in the FIBA World Cup that they finished outside the top three.

Edwards will want to do whatever he can to redeem himself from last year's showing in a smaller role for Team USA as they head into the 2024 Paris Olympics as the overwhelming favorite to take home the gold.