Simone Biles' “Redemption Tour” concluded with her winning a fifth gold medal at the Paris Olympics, solidifying her status as one of the greatest gymnasts in history. Among those celebrating her victory at Bercy Arena in Paris on Tuesday was her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who shared his excitement and pride on social media.

Before the event, Owens posted an Instagram story expressing his anticipation. “Just got to the venue. Proud husband alert,” the story read shared, as he prepared to watch Biles compete.

Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team put on a dominant performance, finishing with a total score of 171.296, well ahead of Italy and Brazil, who took silver and bronze, respectively (h/t The Associated Press). The competition began with Jordan Chiles nailing her double-twisting Yurchenko vault.

Despite dealing with a taped left calf, Biles executed her routines flawlessly. Her performances included a spectacular floor exercise set to music by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, earning her a score of 14.666. The routine effectively sealed the gold medal for Team USA.

Owens' reactions were captured and shared across social media platforms, showing him cheering enthusiastically as Biles stuck her landing on the vault. Owens was also proudly wearing a shirt with Biles' image and holding an American flag, and was seen celebrating with Biles' parents and supporters.

The gold medal was a testament to both Biles' resilience and unparalleled talent. After withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns, Biles returned in 2024 with a renewed sense of determination.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team's win marked their third gold in the past four Olympic Games, further establishing their dominance in the sport. Teammates Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles played crucial roles in the victory. Lee scored 14.500 on the bars, and 14.333 on the beam, while Carey, with her Cheng vault, scored a 14.800, second only to Biles' vault score.