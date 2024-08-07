Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was on his self titled show where he talked about the much talked about topic of the USA three on three (known as 3×3) team and how disappointing they have been. Team USA's run in the Paris Olympics came to an end Sunday where they lost to the Netherlands, 21-6.

On “The Draymond Green show,” he would question why there is not NBA talent on the USA 3×3 team where they can use players that did not make the traditional 5×5 squad. Green would mention such players as Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid, Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, and Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey as examples.

“Why are not young NBA players on the three on three team, like guys that A. has not gotten an opportunity to play on the national team yet, or B. guys that may never get the opportunity,” Green said. “Naz Reid, animal, Naz Reid would destroy them dudes, Naz Reid gives guys' fitz in the league, everybody. Naz Reid, Jalen green, you got like big Jalen Duran, a fourth. Number one again, this is about building a resume. However, I think he's on his way to being a superstar, and he'll probably be on the next team, USA Tyrese Maxey, but like, imagine Maxey in that get his first gold medal.”

Green is “baffled” by the roster of Team USA's 3×3 team

It is a valid point that Green has, but using NBA players goes against the FIBA rules where they only accept players that dedicate to playing 3×3 basketball, among other restrictions according to USA Today. Part of the reason being that they have changes like having a four-man roster, smaller ball, it's half court, etc. Still, Green would mention the 2021 women's 3×3 USA team where they had such WNBA stars as Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

“2021 I watched Kelsey Plum on that team, I watched Jackie Young on that team,” Green said. “They went and won a gold medal. So when they win this gold medal, this ain't gonna be their first gold medal. This is gonna be their first national team gold medal, but they could already walk around ‘I'm an Olympic gold medalist' it's special. It's special. So I can't understand for the life of me, how that three or three team was the team that we ended up with. I am baffled.”

The 2024 men's USA 3×3 team that had their Olympics dreams crushed this past weekend consisting of such players as Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Dylan Travis, and Kareem Maddox. They went 2-5 in the Olympics, failing to make the knockout stages.