Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history by becoming the third player ever to score 300 Olympics points for Team USA, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, and that earned him a new nickname on his Basketball Reference page.

LeBron James' new nickname on Basketball Reference is “Captain LeMerica”, giving him a ninth nickname alongside King James, LBJ, Chosen One, Bron-Bron, The Little Emperor, The Akron Hammer, L-Train and Benjamin Buckets. Obviously, nicknames are mostly for fun, but you likely are not getting that many nicknames if you are not one of the greats. As if the lengthy list of accolades just to the right of the nickname list does not prove that James is one of the best.

James is working on helping Team USA earn gold in this year's Olympics, and it would be a disappointment if the team did not.

LeBron James and Team USA come away with win over South Sudan

In the group stage, South Sudan was viewed as arguably the biggest test for Team USA. James played 20:41 minutes, scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He also grabbed seven boards and dished out five assists in the game. USA won the game 103-86 after a much closer game in exhibition.

It was a balanced attack for Team USA, as six players scored in the double digits. In addition to James' 12 points, Bam Adebayo led the way with 18, followed by Kevin Durant's 14 points. Anthony Edwards scored 13, while Derrick White and Devin Booker scored 10 each. It is encouraging to see Team USA come out with a balanced effort. Jayson Tatum got into the rotation this time, while Joel Embiid did not play.

Coming up next for James and Team USA is the final group stage game against Puerto Rico on August 3. That game is on Saturday, and hopefully players like Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and others step up alongside James for supplemental scoring for Team USA.