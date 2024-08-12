Former NBA star Andre Iguodala recently commended two players from Team USA who seems to not get enough credit. Throughout the entire 2024 Olympics, all eyes were on Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. However, there were two players who undeniably helped the trio win the gold against France. These players were namely Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.

While the majority of the players in Team USA are All-Stars of their respective NBA teams, everyone has to adjust and play a certain role. Thankfully, chemistry wasn't an issue and the entire crew played their part perfectly. This is especially true for Booker and Davis. The Phoenix Suns star provided some much-needed baskets whenever his number was called. As for the Los Angeles Lakers big man, he fully embraced his role as a big man and delivered on defense throughout the entire Olympics.

With that in mind, their efforts didn't go unnoticed. Iguodala praised Booker and Davis on X (formerly Twitter) for efficiently providing support for Team USA.

Book and AD were incredible throughout,” The 2015 NBA Finals MVP said. “Unsung heroes.

Looking at Devin Booker and Anthony Davis' performance against France

There's no questioning that Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James all carried Team USA to victory in their gold medal matchup against France. However, their efforts might have gone to waste if it wasn't for the solid support from Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.

Booker provided a solid performance as a starter after scoring 15 points while adding six rebounds and three assists. The Phoenix Suns star shot efficiently with 60% accuracy from the field. There's no questioning that his shots were very timely considering how the Frenchmen managed to keep up with Team USA's barrage of baskets. Without Booker, the Americans could've lacked firepower. He was the only one other than Curry, Durant, and James to be in double-scoring figures.

Davis, on the other hand, was exceptional off the bench. Despite Team USA head coach Steve Kerr running with Joel Embiid as the starting center, it was Davis who took charge of the paint. He finished the game with four blocks, which was a huge reason why France struggled to complete a comeback. The Los Angeles Lakers big man also came up with a couple of steals and secured nine important possessions through his rebounds.

With all that in mind, both Booker and Davis are deserving of everyone's praise. They went from star players of their respective NBA teams to role-players of Team USA who helped them win their fifth consecutive gold medal in the Olympics.