Former President Barack Obama met with members of the Team USA men’s basketball team on Wednesday as they readied themselves for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The encounter was cordial and relaxed, though Obama's handshake with the U.S. Olympic team drew comparisons to a humorous sketch from the show Key & Peele.

USA Basketball is concluding its pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas. Following this, the team will travel to Abu Dhabi and London for additional exhibition games before heading to Paris.

Team USA aims to secure a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Obama had a chance to meet with the team and coaching staff before the game, and a video of him greeting everyone surfaced online. As expected, the clip sparked a wave of similar jokes across Twitter.

One user noted: “Obama dapping up the Team USA players, this is literally the Key & Peele skit😭😭”

Another user wrote: “This might be the funniest example of life imitating art that I’ve ever seen.”

Another one also referenced the old comedy sketch: “Barack Obama daps up Team USA & its coaching staff! 🤝 Key & Peele-type sketch! 😂”

The Former President's message to Team USA

Former President Barack Obama gave a 10-minute speech emphasizing the significance of representing the United States, with the U.S. men’s basketball team standing behind him.

“I’m pretty confident that they’re going to be bringing back the gold and representing us the way we should be represented around the world,” said Barack Obama

“I just want to come here to obviously help send off the soon-to-be gold-medal winners,” the former president said.

“But I want to come by and say thank you to the legends who have represented USA Basketball and America for 50 years now,” he continued.

There are high expectations for USA Basketball to secure the gold medal, which is why they assembled a team that could give the Dream Team and the Redeem Team a run for their money.

Barack Obama channeling Key and Peele

In the Comedy Central sketch, Jordan Peele portrays Obama after delivering a presidential speech. During a greeting line, he formally shakes hands with white fans while offering hugs and intricate handshakes to black members of the audience.

The real-life Obama seemed to reflect elements of the sketch as he bid farewell to the team of NBA stars heading to the Olympic Games in Paris later this July.

Although Key & Peele is no longer in production, it left a lasting legacy with memorable sketches like the Obama “Meet and Greet.”

Obama has expressed that Jordan Peele does his favorite celebrity impression of himself. Peele portrayed Obama in various sketches, ranging from his college years to teaching Malia to drive and even featuring an anger translator.

Several basketball Hall of Famers, Olympians, and USA Basketball figures were present, including Spencer Haywood, Cheryl Miller, Dawn Staley, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Sheryl Swoopes,Patrick Ewing, Maya Moore, Nancy Lieberman, Reggie Miller, Steve Smith, Tim Hardaway, Doug Collins, Mike Krzyzewski, and Jerry Colangelo.

Team USA vs Canada

The journey to the Paris Olympics for USA Basketball began with a victory as Anthony Edwards scored 13 points, Stephen Curry added 12, and the United States kicked off its preparation for the Paris Games with an 86-72 win over Canada on Wednesday night.

Jrue Holiday added 11 points, while Anthony Davis posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks for Team USA, which has four more exhibition games before heading to France.

RJ Barrett scored 12 points for Canada, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks each contributed 10 points.

Steve Kerr rolled out the first starting lineup of the campaign featuring Devin Booker, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, and Jrue Holiday. Team USA was without the services of Kevin Durant who was sidelined due to a calf strain, and Derrick White, who had not yet joined the team.

Team USA will face Australia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday.