USA Gymnastics comes out on top once again. There was no doubt that the squad which featured Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey would win it all at the Paris Olympics. In fact, they were all so dominant that it will be Bils and Lee facing off in the all-around finals. With this historic gold medal finish that showed dominance, Joe Biden took notice and had to congratulate the representatives of the Stars and Stripes.

“Congratulations, @USAGym, and to the one and only @Simone_Biles, who now has more Olympic medals than any U.S. gymnast in history. A trailblazer and role model, your unmatched power, grace, and daring inspires us all. I’m proud to see you add another medal to your collection,” the President of the United States of America said.

It was not just Joe Biden who expressed his adoration for the USA Gymnastics team in the Paris Olympics. Barrack Obama also noted how great this collection of athletes was and even had a big proclamation about Biles.

“Congrats to the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team for winning gold and to the GOAT @Simone_Biles for becoming the most decorated American gymnast in history!” he declared.

Biles has now earned her eighth medal in the Olympics. This made her usurp Shannon Miller for the all-time gymnastics record. Notably, she could have achieved this feat way earlier had she joined the Tokyo Olympics. But, her mental health clearly had to precede any sort of athletic accomplishments at that time. Nonetheless, she recovered well and blazed a dominant path from trials all the way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles' main source of confidence in her Paris Olympics run

Mental well-being has been a point of importance for Biles. It has helped her and USA Gymnastics earn a team all-around gold medal and a battle against Suni Lee for the glory of getting a second gold medal at the Olympics. So, it was just very fitting that she started the day of the team all-around finals with therapy.

“At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning. That was super exciting. I told my therapist I was feeling calm and ready… I think in 2016, we were destined to win gold, everybody kind of already said we were going to win gold. Now that I’m much older and we have so much more experience, we’re out here really having fun and enjoying what we’re doing. It just felt a little bit different. It was super exciting, we had fun, we enjoyed each other’s time out there, and we just did our gymnastics,” she concluded.

The run that Biles had with Suni Lee, Chiles, Carey, and Rivera was truly insane.