Jordan Chiles has faced a storm of criticism following the controversial events surrounding her bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a recent appearance on the “Way Up with Angela Yee” show, the 23-year-old gymnast provided a candid response to her critics, addressing the medal reallocation that has stirred debate.

Chiles’ remarks centered on the inquiry submitted by her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, during the floor exercise final on August 5. After performing a routine inspired by Beyoncé, Chiles initially received a score of 13.666, placing her in fifth position. However, an inquiry regarding the difficulty of a specific element in her routine, a split leap known as the tour jeté full, was submitted by her coach. The inquiry was accepted, raising Chiles’ score to 13.766 and elevating her to third place, ahead of Romania’s Ana Barbosu.

Chiles expressed that she felt the criticism aimed at her was misguided, noting that she and her coach had followed the rules as outlined in the official handbook.

“It’s literally in the handbook. Go look at the handbook at this rate. Half of y’all don’t even do our sport, so what do you like?” Chiles said.



The controversy escalated when the Romanian Federation of Gymnastics filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), arguing that the inquiry had been submitted after the one-minute deadline allowed for such challenges. The appeal was upheld, leading to the reinstatement of Chiles’ original score and the return of the bronze medal to Barbosu.

Chiles acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized that she had done nothing wrong.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, my coaches didn’t do anything wrong. The biggest thing I think a lot of people are just taking away from is like, will she change the score? And it’s like, I can’t control that. I can’t control something that they did,” Chiles said.

USA Gymnastics continues to support Jordan Chiles

Despite the decision by CAS, USA Gymnastics continued to support Chiles, providing video evidence that they claim proves the inquiry was filed within the required timeframe. However, CAS ruled that their decision could not be reconsidered, even with new evidence.

In the wake of the controversy, Chiles and Barbosu both took breaks from social media, citing the harsh and often personal attacks they received. The situation has highlighted the intense scrutiny athletes face on the world stage, with Chiles receiving support from fellow gymnasts, including Simone Biles and Suni Lee.