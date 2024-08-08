Following their impressive performances at the Paris Olympics, where they contributed to Team USA’s gold medal in gymnastics, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey have announced their plans to return to college for the upcoming academic year. Both athletes, who also secured individual bronze medals—Chiles in the floor exercise and Carey in the vault—are set to continue their academic and athletic careers, with Chiles heading back to UCLA and Carey returning to Oregon State.

Chiles, who still has two years of college eligibility remaining, confirmed her return to UCLA during an interview with NBC’s “Today”, via ESPN News Services.

“You all have been waiting for it — I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college,” Chiles said.

The gymnast had redshirted last season to focus entirely on her Olympic preparation but made it a priority to stay connected to the Bruins’ program during her time away.

Chiles, Carey left school to focus on training with Team USA gymnastics

Carey, who has one year of eligibility left, announced her decision to return to Oregon State shortly after arriving back in Corvallis, Oregon. The Olympian credited the supportive environment at Oregon State as a key factor in her success both at the college level and on the international stage. Competing for the Beavers, Carey found the balance between academics and athletics that allowed her to thrive, a sentiment she has often echoed when discussing her journey.

Carey made her announcement about her return while visiting campus Wednesday in a post-Olympic celebration that was attended by over 1,000 people.

“I look forward to continuing to compete, pushing my limits and striving for excellence with best team by my side,” Carey said. “To be able bring home a gold and a bronze is something of my wildest dreams … I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support you all have showed me.”

Both gymnasts have spoken extensively about the positive impact college gymnastics has had on their careers. For Chiles, the decision to leave UCLA temporarily was challenging, but she recognized it as necessary for her Olympic ambitions.

“It was hard to leave school, but I knew it was something I had to do to get where I wanted to go,” Chiles said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this year. She also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her coaches and teammates during her sabbatical.