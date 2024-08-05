Phoenix Suns star and Team USA's leading scorer at the Olympics Kevin Durant, responded to a fan’s comment about him and Drake on social media.

KD kept his strong connection with the famous Canadian rapper. Their friendship, which has spanned over a decade, is frequently highlighted by both as they continue to show their bond publicly in their own unique ways.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan criticized Durant, suggesting that he wasn't “tough” for spending time with Drake. The Phoenix Suns star quickly responded, not letting the comment go unchallenged.

KD's response to a fan criticism of his friendship with Drake

“Shutup lame,” Durant responded.

Durant is at a critical juncture in his international career, as he competes with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, striving to earn his fourth Olympic gold medal.

Alpha Kabiné, the social media user in question, had several posts, including a pinned one featuring Kendrick Lamar’s diss toward Drake. With his response, Kevin Durant not only defended Drake but also appeared to underscore his stance in the ongoing rivalry between the rappers.

Fans have taken sides since Drake's feud with Compton native Kendrick Lamar began. The two hip-hop icons have exchanged diss tracks, fueling the rivalry between their supporters.

Lamar intensified the conflict by releasing a couple of diss tracks targeting Drake, addressing some of the allegations against him. One track, “Not Like Us,” even reached #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Charts.

Kevin Durant and Drake's long standing friendship

Durant has not openly declared his stance in the feud, but fans have monitored his actions, particularly when fellow NBA players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan attended Kendrick Lamar's concerts.

DeRozan, a fellow Compton, California native like Kendrick, makes a cameo in the official “Not Like Us” music video. The forward appears squatting in front of a storage container around the 2:43 mark during Lamar's lines: “I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither.” This line, along with the entire song, serves as a diss towards Toronto-born rapper Drake.

Unlike LeBron, Westbrook, and DeRozan, there was no footage of Durant enjoying Lamar's tracks. Durant’s allegiance was made clear when he traveled 2,213 miles from Phoenix to Toronto to celebrate Canada Day with Drake at “The Embassy” residence. Additionally, Durant's older brother, Tony, publicly dismissed “Not Like Us,” calling it “trash LMAO.”

In March 2024, as tensions flared again between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Drake responded to Lamar’s ‘Like That’ track on Instagram. He shared a series of photos of himself in black attire, with the caption, “They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy.” Kevin Durant, understanding the context, commented, “Real sh*t,” showing his support for Drake.

Kevin Durant posted a photo on his official Instagram account on July 21, featuring Drake and 50 Cent. He captioned two goat emojis to the picture, paying the highest tribute to the duo.

Drake and Durant have shared a close friendship for more than ten years. Their connection is so deep that Drake has Durant’s jersey numbers tattooed on his arm.

The Slim Reaper is now navigating the challenges of sustaining a long-term friendship. Yet, his response demonstrates that he’s fully prepared to engage in this ongoing battle.