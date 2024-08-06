Team USA never fails to field a star-studded lineup at the Olympics. For Paris, they assembled the most insane collection of talents which had a three-headed monster front and center. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have all been wreaking havoc under the guidance of Steve Kerr. However, only one of them is going to be immortalized as the most lethal scorer in Stars and Stripes history. So much so that they even usurped Lisa Leslie.

Kevin Durant now has the most points in Team USA history at the Olympics, per Yahoo Sports. The Slim Reaper notched his 489th point for the Stars and Stripes in their quarterfinal battle against Brazil. He did so by getting a bucket through a basket with roughly just three minutes remaining in the third quarter. These points were very crucial in burying Brazil. By the end, Durant's scoring milestone helped them go through the semifinals with a 122-87 scoreline.

While he may have beaten Lisa Leslie out in total points. Durant still has to catch up in terms of accomplishments. The WNBA legend has four gold medals in the Olympics. So, Team USA led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James needs to help him equalize that medal count this year. Their next battle? Well, it's Nikola Jokic and the Serbian national team that they blew out in their last exhibition matchup.

Kevin Durant gets real on making Team USA Olympics history

Look, beating out one of the most perennial scorers Lisa Leslie is never easy. Doing it in a situation with so much pressure such as the Olympics quarterfinals also does not make the job any less trouble-free. This is why the Slim Reaper noted that he could not have accomplished the feat on his own. He had everyone on the Steve Kerr-led Team USA to thank for how they have taken him under their wing.

“Training staff, the work that we put in, just keeping my body ready and just staying in the gym, to be honest,” he noted.

Durant is only one of five players who have notched more than 300 points for Team USA. The Pantheon includes Carmelo Anthony, Diana Taurasi, LeBron James, and Leslie. There is still a lot of work to do before they wrap up this Paris Olympics run. However, with the way they are steamrolling through opponents, a gold medal might just surely be locked in for the Stars and Stripes.