French swimming sensation Leon Marchand remains perfect in Paris, cruising to his fourth Olympics Gold Medal in Friday’s 200-meter individual medley. He now sits in truly elite company, joining American legends Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only male swimmers to win at least four individual Golds in a single Summer Games, per The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach.

Marchand cleared Silver Medalist Duncan Scott (Great Britain) by nearly a second and a half and was flirting with Ryan Lochte’s world record time with about 25 meters left to go in the race. Although his greatness had been well-documented heading into the Paris Olympics, a new superstar has officially emerged from the pool.

Actually, it might be more appropriate to call him a legend. He won two Gold Medals in two hours on Wednesday and has instantly become one of France’s best athletes in recent memory, leaving his native country with memories and thrills it will long cherish.

The time is now for Leon Marchand

Marchand is coached by Bob Bowman, the man who stood behind Phelps during his own iconic Olympics run, and shined at Arizona State University before dominating the global scene. He is now breaking Phelps’ records and outclassing his contemporaries. The 22-year-old has much more to do before he can be mentioned in the same conversation as the greatest of all-time, but he already has an aura of invincibility.

In an Olympics loaded with icons like Simone Biles and LeBron James, Leon Marchand has left an indelible mark in Olympics history. The United States does not have quite the stronghold on swimming that it has in the past, so fans could see a supreme talent with American ties as someone they can easily root for going forward.

Marchand does not feel like just the man of the hour. He is must-watch at these Olympics, a rare title that few others are able to attain.