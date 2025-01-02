With the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, some athletes are already making their decision of whether they'll participate in their respective sports. One of those athletes is Simone Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast of all time. From the looks of it, there's a good chance that Biles won't compete in 2028, and after having success in Tokyo and Paris, the question is, what else does she have to prove?

“Life and death,” Biles said via Sports Illustrated. “Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

It's understandable if Biles doesn't plan to compete in the LA Olympics, but people would love to see her win more gold medals. For her, it sounds like she just wants to relax and support her husband, Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears.

Will Simone Biles compete in the 2028 Olympics?

With all that Simone Biles has accomplished, she still hasn't thought about what she's been able to do throughout her career.

“I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport,” Biles said. “I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet. I don’t think I’ll realize ’til maybe I retire and look back in a couple years like, D—, she was good. Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”

Biles has won 11 Olympic medals, 30 world championship medals and is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She finished with four medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and after competing, she shared that she was proud of herself after having to get back in shape to compete.

In 2020, she had to leave the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns and was experiencing the twisties, which causes gymnasts to lose their sense of space and direction while in the air. Biles came back four years later, and it looked like she didn't miss a beat. Now, it looks like she wants to ride off into the sunset.