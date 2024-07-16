Team USA basketball has a wealth of talent at center with Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo all part of the roster. But after just two exhibition games, some fans are now urging head coach Steve Kerr to consider starting Davis over Embiid in the lineup.

Embiid has started in Team USA's first two friendlies against Canada and Australia, prompting speculation about whether Anthony Davis or Bam Adebayo might be better fits for the starting center position.

Team USA secured a 98-92 victory over Australia in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi, largely due to Tyrese Haliburton's clutch shooting late in the game. Despite holding a substantial lead, Australia mounted a strong comeback that tested Team USA until the end.

Steve Kerr considering tweaks on Team USA's starting five

“These next few games, I'm going to continue experimenting with the lineup,” said Kerr while addressing reporters on Monday.

There is a sentiment among observers that Embiid's playing style might not be suited for the national stage, highlighted by his fouling out in just 12 minutes against Canada. In contrast, Anthony Davis contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the same game, showcasing his versatility and mobility, which could make him a stronger candidate for the starting role.

“Joel is getting better and better everyday. Usually it takes big guys a little longer to get rhythm and flow. But I love Joel, he's a dominant player. I think it's going to be important for us to figure out the best combinations and putting the right people together, and that's still a work in progress,” Steve Kerr continued.

Anthony Davis over Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid showed significant improvement on Monday against Australia, tallying 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals on 3 for 6 shooting from the field. .

However, Anthony Davis was spectacular off the bench, delivering an impressive performance with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks in just 18 minutes of play, shooting 50% from the field.

Davis has stood out as Team USA's most impressive player in the past two games, showcasing consecutive double-double performances. Alongside Adebayo, he has been a key contributor on the second unit, which has performed exceptionally in the Team USA showcase.

Team USA against Australia

Team USA appeared prepared and focused with a strong win over Canada last week. However, they encountered difficulties against Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi, where Josh Giddey, Jock Landale and the Boomers displayed unexpected resilience, challenging Team USA more than anticipated.

Australia mounted a comeback with a 15-3 run late in the game, sparked by a Matthew Dellavedova steal and a Dyson Daniels layup that cut the deficit to 86-80 with 5:05 remaining.

Tyrese Haliburton's consecutive 3-pointers from the corner briefly eased the pressure for Team USA. Despite Australia pulling within four points twice more, Team USA secured the win. Devin Booker's jumper with 32 seconds left and his flawless free throw shooting in the closing seconds sealed the victory.

Jock Landale scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Josh Giddey recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Boomers, who are eyeing their first Olympic medal.

Team USA maintains a formidable 36-3 record in pre-Olympic exhibitions during the Dream Team era. Their last exhibition loss came against Australia, a 91-83 defeat in the USA Basketball Showcase held in Las Vegas in 2021.

Both Australia and the USA are scheduled to face Serbia in their upcoming preparation games. Australia will play against Serbia on Tuesday, while the USA will face them on Wednesday.