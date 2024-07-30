The U.S. women’s rugby team made history Tuesday, defeating Australia 14-12 to claim the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The historic win marks the first Olympic medal for the United States in women’s rugby sevens.

The bronze medal match, held at Stade de France, saw the Americans trailing 12-7 with just seconds remaining. In a dramatic turn of events, Team USA’s Alex Sedrick broke free from a tackle and sprinted nearly the entire length of the field – the equilivant of a 99-yard touchdown, according to Zach Kram of Ringer – to score a game-tying try as time expired. Sedrick then successfully converted the two-point kick, sealing a stunning walk-off victory for Team USA.

With their medal hopes dwindling and the clock ticking down, the U.S. team demonstrated remarkable resilience. Following a restart after a tackle, Ariana Ramsey passed the ball to Sedrick, who evaded one Australian defender and powered through two more before breaking into the open field. Her 95-meter dash to the try zone tied the game at 12-12, per Billy Gates of KXAN, and her successful conversion kick clinched the win for the Americans.

Ilona Maher, a standout player from Vermont, and her teammates celebrated their hard-earned victory. The U.S. women’s rugby team had previously finished fifth when the sport was added to the Olympic program in 2016 and sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, according to Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Maher has gone viral on social media during the Paris Olympics for her coverage inside the Olympic village.

Team USA women’s rugby defeats Australia for first-ever Olympic medal

The match began with Alex Kelter scoring the first try for the U.S. near the end of the first half, tying the game at 7-7 after her successful conversion. Australia regained the lead with a late try from Maddison Levi, but a missed conversion by Tia Hinds left the door open for the Americans.

Sedrick’s heroics came at a crucial moment. With about five seconds remaining, she received the ball from Ramsey and sprinted down the field, diving over the line between the goalposts to tie the match. Her conversion kick from five meters straight away ended the game, lifting the Eagles to a historic victory.

The U.S. women reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time but lost to defending champion New Zealand, setting up the bronze medal showdown with Australia. The dramatic win over the 2016 champions showcased the U.S. team’s determination and skill.

The victory sparked several celebrations on the field. Sammy Sullivan was in tears, while Maher raised her arms in triumph. According to reporting from The Associated Press, the stadium echoed with Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as the American team celebrated their medal win.