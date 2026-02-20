The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina will officially come to a close on Sunday, Feb. 22. As a result, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid will walk away with five medals. Plus, a viral moment due to a confession that he cheated on his partner.

On Friday, Lægreid notched a silver medal to complete his unorthodox Olympics, per

Rodger Sherman of Sports with Rodger Sherman. Sherman also said sarcastically that Lægreid “managed to give four normal post-race interviews”.

Altogether, Lægreid finished the Olympics with three silver medals and two bronze medals. The three silver medals were in the 15 km mass start, 4 x 7.5 km relay, and 12.5 km pursuit. Additionally, he won bronze in the 10 km sprint and the 20 km individual.

In the 2022 Beijing Games, Lægreid won the gold medal in the 4 x 7.5 km relay. Altogether, he had six Olympic medals to his name.

However, he will be most known for that interview. He admitted to cheating on his partner over the course of six months before a televised audience. Lægreid said that he had confessed to his partner about his infidelity in the lead-up to the Olympics.

From there, that interview reverberated around the world and was a frequent topic on social media.

Lægreid has won 14 World Championship medals over the course of his career, including four gold. Additionally, he is a six-time Biathlon World Champion. In 2024-25, Lægreid captured the Biathlon World Cup title.

As of Friday, Norway leads the medal count with 37 total medals, including 17 gold medals. Meanwhile, the United States trails with 27 total medals.