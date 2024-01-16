Hopefully filming on-location picks up around the area.

2023 was a challenging year for on-location film shooting in Los Angeles, as it experienced a 32% drop.

Deadline reports that FilmLA was down by a big percentage in Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions last year.

Filming on-location in Los Angeles continues to drop

Of course, much of this is due to the strikes and the region's recovery from the decline after COVID.

According to the film-permit office, Q4 had 5,220 shoot days. It's a drop of 36.4% year over year. The total shooting days were 24,873 in 2023, compared with 36,792 shoot days in 2022 and 37,709 in 2021. The further back you go, the numbers get higher.

FilmLA president Paul Audley said, “History offers no point of comparison to the present. The pandemic year aside, we have to look very far back — farther back than permit records allow — to find a time when production levels stayed so low for so long.”

He added, “Everyone we are speaking to is eager to see production resume.”

Also, nothing seems to get back to “normal” pre-pandemic and strikes when filming on-location in L.A.

“Even as it does, we'll remain in uncharted territory,” Audley added. “We have months to go before we can describe what the new normal looks like for filming in L.A.”

Production on film and television resumed in November after the strikes ended. However, only a handful of continuing television series returned to work before 2023 wrapped up. The only accepting was late-night shows. A lot is due to the holidays having an impact.

Hopefully, production will pick up in Los Angeles and the area. After all, Hollywood is here. But it has a ways to go, and things will probably never return to the glory days of filming in this neck of the woods.