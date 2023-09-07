The NBA offseason is in its biggest dry spell before the 2023-24 season begins to round the corner, so basketball fans have been willing to talk about anything. As a result, one of the biggest debates recently has revolved around Stephen Curry and his recent comments stating that he believes he is the best point guard in the history of the league over Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Many folks have been quick to rebuke Curry for his comments, but not Colin Cowherd. Instead, Cowherd opted to praise Curry for his accomplishments, noting that he practically changed the way the game of basketball is played. Cowherd also fired a bit of a shot at LeBron James and his fanbase, saying that they will go to great lengths to defend the current Lakers star in a way that Curry's fans won't.

"Steph [Curry]'s career has been discounted. He literally changed basketball… LeBron has an army of people that will defend him as the greatest player ever… Steph has never been given the respect he deserves… He is one of one." 🗣️ Colin Cowherdpic.twitter.com/THRrY9OVtv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2023

Curry has received quite a bit of slander throughout the offseason for his comments on the all-time point guard discussion, and Cowherd believes that many folks are ignoring the impact he has had on the game. He is right in pointing out that it's a stark contrast from how James is treated, and he makes it a point to give Curry the credit he believes he deserves.

Cowherd isn't coming out and saying that Curry is the greatest point guard of all time over Johnson, but he isn't going to completely disregard his career accomplishments because of the comments. The good news is that Stephen Curry is still playing, so this debate won't officially be over until the Golden State Warriors legend opts to call it a career.