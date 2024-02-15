SNL fan favorite Molly Shannon is joining the cast of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building for Season 4.

Only Murders in the Building features a lot of SNL connections in its cast — with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez all frequent contributors to the show. Now they add another Saturday Night Live connection with former cast member Molly Shannon joining the cast in a recurring role for season 4 of the popular Hulu show.

The role will apparently be a season-long arc for Shannon, who memorably portrayed characters on SNL such as Mary Katherine Gallagher and Sally O'Malley.

Shannon also had a memorable recent role in Mike White's The White Lotus Season 1 as an overbearing mother-in-law, and as a regular cast member of the cult-classic Comedy Central/Max comedy The Other Two.

Only Murders in the Building isn't commenting on Molly Shannon's role in the new season, but a Disney executive did reveal recently in an interview to Deadline that the show's core trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will kick off the new season with a trip to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search for Saz’s killer.

Deadline further reveals that it's rumored Shannon will be playing a high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.

Only Murders in the Building has been a big hit with audiences and a critical darling for Disney and Hulu. With the addition of three-time Emmy nominee and beloved comedy veteran Molly Shannon, the show is only expected to gain in popularity in the new season and beyond.