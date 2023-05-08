A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Collin Morikawa is easily one of the brightest young stars in golf today. But even though he just turned 26 last February, Morikawa already has two majors. Countless pros before him had played for decades and finished their careers without even sniffing one, let alone taking home a pair of glistening major trophies.

When Collin Morikawa won his first major at the 2020 PGA Championship, he was welcomed to the club by no other than Tiger Woods, and it was a moment the Los Angeles native will never forget.

Via Riley Hamel of Golfweek:

“I would not place myself in the same category quite yet. Winning one major is a hard target in itself, but having won two and hopefully, many more to come, remains a challenge. It is only a small category of people and that you are able to compare to, and to be able to talk within the same category. I remember two weeks after winning my first major, Tiger came up to me and said ‘Welcome to the Major Club,’ and I got chills just from hearing that.”

A year later he won the PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa won his second major when he took home the Claret Jug by winning the 2021 The Open Championship.

Collin Morikawa has yet to win another major since and he’s also seeking for his first win of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, but he’s been close a number of times. In fact, Morikawa has four top 10s this season, including a runner-up at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions back in January.