It has been a tough outing for Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship. A lot of things have not gone his way with his caddie getting sick. Being grouped with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young also made the challenge at Royal Troon significantly harder. Despite Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Russell Henley leading the standings, he chooses to take it one stroke at a time because he knows this course is often harder than the others.

Struggles at The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler is doing his best to stay afloat in The Open Championship. He nearly hit an insane 238-yard shot on the 17th hole in the third round to show just how great he was at defying the odds despite having a sick caddie. While the shot at the par-3 hole just could not find the cup immediately, Scheffler still managed to get it inches closer for a tap-in for a birdie.

This insane demonstration of technical brilliance at Royal Troon is not natural to Scheffler, unlike the other PGA Tour golf courses. In fact, he has been having quite a hard time at the Open Championships. He outlined why this was the case in his latest statement, via ASAP Sports.

“It's up there. I can think of a couple of days with some crazy high winds that may have been more challenging. Overall, the back nine, I think was probably the hardest nine holes that I'll ever play. I shouldn't say ever, but it's definitely the hardest that I've played to this point, I think,” he declared.

Entering the last day of competition, Scheffler is ranked eighth among all the Open Championship participants. Daniel Brown, Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Thriston Lawrence, and Russell Henley have all netted better scores than him at the moment. Scheffler noted that the constant change in weather may have bogged him down quite a bit.

“I think it evolved more so. Here, you never really know about the forecast. There was some rain in the forecast but it was supposed to be a southwest wind, which was similar to the wind we've had the last couple of days. It came more directly into us on the back nine versus down off the left. It was definitely very challenging,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler remains optimistic

Despite lagging behind by quite a bit at Royal Troon, Scheffler has a plan to slowly get back into contention.

“Yeah, it looks right right now I'm three back. We'll see what happens on 18 for those guys. But overall I got a good amount of guys in front of me, but yes, my goal kind of making the turn going into the back nine was to do what I could to stay in the tournament and steal some shots where I could. There wasn't really much to steal on the back nine so it was good getting in. I think I played the back nine in maybe 1-over. Other than the missed short putt on 15 there where I got a bit distracted, it was a really solid back nine,” he concluded.

Will he pull off an insane win despite being down by a substantial amount to guys like Justin Rose and Billy Horschel among others in The Open Championship?