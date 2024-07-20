Professional golfer Si Woo Kim just had a day to remember. The golfer made history at the Open Championship with a hole-in-one at 17 on Saturday.

It is the first time that has ever happened at the 17th hole at the Royal Troon in Scotland, per Golf Channel. Kim made a spectacular shot to reach the cup, on a hole that's more than 230 total yards. Kim's shot was by the far the highlight of the tournament for the South Korean golfer. He is 5-over after the beautiful ace on 17.

His hole-in-one is also the longest ace in history at the Open Championship, per NBC Sports. Kim is one of the greatest golfers on the tour, with 10 top-25 finishes this season. His ace may be the shot of the season for Kim, who was jubilant after his hole-in-one. He high-fived his caddy after making it in the cup. It was the first hole-in-one at the tournament this season, per the PGA Tour.

Kim's season on the tour is not going as well as he might like. Before the Open Championship, his only top ten finish on the year is at The Players. The South Korean is tied for 50th at the Open Championship at time of writing. He is unlikely to finish the course with a top 10 finish.

An Open Championship for the record books

While he may not win this year's Open Championship, Kim's name will be etched in the tournament's history books. He is the only person to ever ace the par-3 at 17. It is one of the longest par-3s on the course, and a hole that has given trouble to many golfers over the years. On the television broadcast, announcers were truly stunned that Kim was able to make it to the cup. It is a scene that could have been used in the upcoming Happy Gilmore movie sequel.

“No you can't, not at 17,” the Open's official broadcast stated, per Sports Illustrated.

Kim just proved you absolutely can.