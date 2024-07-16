Tiger Woods detonates on golfer’s retirement call at Open Championship

Over the weekend, European Ryder Cup legend — and three-time major runner-up — Colin Montgomerie impolitely suggested that Tiger Woods should enjoy post-PGA Tour life rather than waste everyone's time by participating in golf tournaments such as the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Tiger's 23rd British Open will mark his 10th PGA Tour start since his 2021 car accident. In his four 2024 events coming off season-ending ankle surgery, the 15-time major champion has one made cut (the Masters; finishing last), one withdraw (the Genesis Invitational), and two missed cuts (PGA Championship, U.S. Open).

“Aren’t we there? I’d have thought we were past there,” Montgomerie added about the 48-year-old's competitive reality. “There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

“These guys only know Tiger Woods missing the cut , and he’s better than that … The best we’ve ever seen.”

After the U.S. Open, Tiger spoke candidly about his inevitable mortality in golf.

“I've only got one more tournament this season, so I'm not going to — I don't think even if I win the British Open I don't think I'll be in the [FedEx Cup] Playoffs. Just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back.

“As far as my last Open Championship or U.S. Open Championship, I don't know what that is. It may or may not be.”

Tiger has won three British Opens; twice at his favorite venue, the Old Course at St. Andrews (2002 and 2005), and once at Royal Liverpool (2006). In two prior starts at Royal Troon, Woods has a T24 (1997) and T9 (2004). He missed Troon's 2016 event due to a back injury.

In 2005, Tiger won wire-to-wire, beating Montgomerie by five strokes.

“I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I can still win the event,” Tiger said at his pre-tournament press conference Tuesday at Royal Troon. He firmly responded “no” to a follow-up on if his confidence has wavered.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was then asked directly about the 61-year-old Montgomerie's opinion on his appearance at the Open.

“As a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not. He's not a past champion. So he's not exempt. So he doesn't get that opportunity to make that decision, I do.”

Tiger played a solo practice round at Royal Troon on Sunday, and another with Justin Thomas and Max Homa on Monday. He'll tee off with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay at 9:37 a.m. ET on Thursday.