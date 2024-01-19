Known as the Oppenhomies, the Oppenheimer group chat involves the film's heavyweights showcasing their lighter side.

Just because Oppenheimer was a rather heady, serious, and grandiose undertaking doesn't mean its cast members don't know how to cut loose and have fun with each other. A Vanity Fair piece published Friday reveals Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. have a group text chat with one another called “Oppenhomies” that showcases the group's lighter side.

According to Vanity Fair, the group text is a safe space “members of the Oppenheimer cast used to trade gossip, insults, and strategic communiques when not together on set, and where they chat now when not reunited at awards events.”

Unsurprisingly, the Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan is not a part of the text chain, though for a reason you might not expect. “Not because he’s the director and, therefore, their boss,” the article explains, “but for a practical reason: ‘He doesn’t have a phone,' Blunt explains.”

The Vanity Fair piece, and accompanying deep dive oral history video of Oppenheimer as recounted by Blunt, Murphy and Downey, are worth a look, sharing fun details and nuances of their on-set experiences working on the groundbreaking film with an auteur like Nolan.

All of these key members of the creative team are in the thick of awards season, with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan all hopeful about their chances — and Oppenheimer‘s — come Oscars. With the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards set to be announced next week, it could be a busy texting week for the aptly named Oppenhomies.