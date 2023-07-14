Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer features an array of A-list stars from Cillian Murphy to Robert Downey Jr., but the director's daughter, Flora Nolan, also has a role in the film (and a key one at that).

Speaking to The Telegraph, Christopher Nolan revealed that his daughter Flora filmed a cameo bit in Oppenheimer while visiting the set. “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence,” Nolan said. “So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.”

The part Flora has in the film is, as The Telegraph puts it, a “hellish, conscience-pricking vision, in which the flesh is flayed from her face by a piercing white light.”

While not a big part, it's still cool that Flora made her way into another one of her father's films. An NYU Tisch grad, she also appeared in Interstellar and will likely have a long career in Hollywood like her father.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest film and the first since 2020's Tenet. The film chronicles the role of the titular physicist in creating the first nuclear weapons and his part in the Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular physicist, but the cast is loaded with talent with Emily Blunt playing his on-screen wife, and the likes of Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Kenneth Branagh also starring in the film. Other talents including Devon Bostick of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules fame, Josh Peck, and Jack Quaid also starred in the film.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.