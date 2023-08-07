While many movie fans expect deleted scenes with any home media release, don't expect Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to have any. At least according to Cillian Murphy.

Speaking to Collider, Murphy was asked about any Oppenheimer deleted scenes. “There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” he said. “That's why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up — he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

And fair enough. Oppenheimer is a three-hour-long film that has a lot of story jam-packed in. Any deleted scenes would likely just be excess fat.

Cillian Murphy is one of Christopher Nolan's frequent collaborators dating back to Batman Begins. He'd play Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in all three installments of the Dark Knight trilogy. He also led the period drama series Peaky Blinders for nearly a decade.

Oppenheimer sees Murphy take on the role of the titular physicist. The film explores his life, and specifically career, of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the first nuclear weapons and the Manhattan Project. Murphy leads the stellar cast which is filled with the likes of Emily Blunt (his A Quiet Place Part II co-star), Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek.

The film has also grossed over $550 million to date. While it's not close to Barbie's $1 billion+ haul, it has been a big success for Universal and Nolan alike.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.