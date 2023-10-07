Director Spike Lee recently shared his thoughts on Christopher Nolan's epic film, “Oppenheimer,” and expressed a notable wish for the movie, according to CinemaBlend. While Lee praised Nolan's filmmaking prowess, he pointed out a significant omission in the film's narrative.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Spike Lee commended Christopher Nolan for his work on “Oppenheimer” but remarked on the absence of a crucial aspect of the story. Lee emphasized the importance of addressing the impact of the atomic bombings on the Japanese people in the film.

Lee stated, “If [‘Oppenheimer'] is three hours, I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People got vaporized. Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not like he didn’t have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan.”

While “Oppenheimer” briefly references the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it does not delve into the significant and tragic consequences they had on Japan. The bombings resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 people and left survivors with long-lasting health issues due to radiation exposure, including cancer and leukemia.

Spike Lee, known for drawing inspiration from historical events in his films, pointed out the missed opportunity to shed light on this critical aspect of history within “Oppenheimer.” Despite his comments, Lee made it clear that he admired Christopher Nolan's work and had shown Nolan's film “Dunkirk” to his students at New York University.

“Oppenheimer” has been a commercial success, grossing over $930 million worldwide. The film ranks as Nolan's third-highest grossing movie, following “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012). However, “Oppenheimer” has yet to secure a release date in Japan.