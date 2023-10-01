While hosting a panel titled “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight” to discuss global obesity and weight crisis, Oprah Winfrey shares her sentiment on weight loss. She was joined by obesity specialists Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr. Melanie Jay, psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman, and Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers.

When it comes to her personal journey, the media mogul never had it easy before her weight loss journey:

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

Oprah also discussed her ongoing battle with weight, calling diet a recurring thing. “You all have watched me diet and diet and diet. It's a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”

Winfrey highlighted the pervasive weight stigma in society, noting how people treated her differently when she weighed over 200 lbs. She also shared her experiences of encountering condescension and stigma, particularly while shopping, where she would sense exclusion and judgment.

Oprah, then, touched on her perspective regarding weight loss drugs like Ozempic, emphasizing the importance of accepting one's body choices. “Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice… Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.”

At the end, Oprah Winfrey further revealed the relentless tabloid scrutiny she faced for over two decades, being shamed for her weight loss journey and perceived lack of willpower.