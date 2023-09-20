Cindy Crawford has offered a surprising perspective on her first appearance on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” nearly 40 years after it originally aired, the New York Post reports. The iconic supermodel, who became a sensation in the 1990s, shared her reflections on the early stages of her career in the Apple TV+ docuseries “The Super Models,” which premiered recently.

In 1986, Oprah Winfrey introduced the then-20-year-old Cindy Crawford to her audience, accompanied by John Casablancas, the founder of Elite Model Management. Oprah asked Crawford to stand and showcase her figure, saying, “Now this is what I call a body.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Looking back on this moment, Crawford confessed that she now views it differently, feeling like a child or “chattel” during the exchange. She remarked, “When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here.’ In the moment, I didn’t recognize it, and watching it back, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so not okay, really. Especially from Oprah.'”

Crawford, now 57 and the mother of model Kaia Gerber, admitted that she didn't fully comprehend her feelings during the interview back then, but with the passage of time, she sees it as “so not okay, especially from Oprah.”

Following the resurfacing of the 1986 interview, Oprah's team reportedly made the clip private on YouTube, rendering it unavailable for public viewing.

In the docuseries, Cindy Crawford also recounted her traumatic experience of having her hair cut into a boyish style for a photoshoot with fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier. She revealed feeling as though her voice and choices didn't matter, stating, “I really felt I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny.”

Apple's “The Super Models” docuseries spans four episodes and features other supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. The series delves into their careers and the glamorous yet controversial fashion scene of the '90s.