The NFL is exploring its options as it prepares to make a decision over what to do with the Bengals-Bills Week 17 clash. After the game was postponed due to the Damar Hamlin injury, the league is attempting to sort out the best approach for handling playoff seeding. Given the unprecedented situation, there have been various suggestions floated from multiple sources as to the best method of handling things. Among those to weigh in were Adam Schefter and Mike Florio, who both offered intriguing avenues for the NFL to take in regard to the postponed game and seeding for the AFC Playoffs.

Via ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio indicated that he expects the NFL to rule the Bills-Bengals Week 17 clash as a no-contest and potentially “eliminate” that game from the schedule and potentially add an eighth playoff seed. Florio also suggests the NFL could use winning percentage to determine seeding.

Adam Schefter shared his own opinions on what the NFL could do in regard to playoff seeding, too. ESPN’s NFL insider floated a couple of eye-opening suggestions that he believes the league could consider in order to determine playoff seeding.

Adam Schefter believes the NFL will not look to resume the Bengals vs. Bill game and that league is working towards either a potential neutral site AFC Championship game or 1 seed choosing between getting having a bye or home field with 2 seed getting whatever not picked. pic.twitter.com/MKnRLcRGNQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 5, 2023

Schefter indicates that a neutral site AFC Championship game could be one option the NFL looks into, as well as the potential for the No. 1 seed to choose between home-field advantage or a bye week in the playoffs. Additionally, he, much like Florio, does not expect the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game to be resumed.

Regardless of how this ultimately shakes out, there’s going to be a team that feels slighted or is unhappy with the outcome. Roger Goodell will have to take everything into account when making this unprecedented decision.