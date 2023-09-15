It was just a so-so 2022-23 season for the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team. They finished with an overall record of 21-15 and 12-8 in Pac-12 Conference play. They knocked off Washington State in the first round of the conference tournament before falling to UCLA in the second round. They did not make the NCAA Tournament but they did reach the NIT. They defeated UC Irvine and UCF in the first two rounds of the NIT before losing to Wisconsin. Oregon will look to improve on that mark this upcoming season and they received positive news this week. Starting guard Jermaine Couisnard is cleared from his injury to participate in all basketball related activities for Oregon as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard (shoulder) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Dana Altman. Averaged 12.8 PPG and 3.1 RPG last season, but did not play in the Postseason NIT due to injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2023

Jermaine Couisnard did not play during the NIT for Oregon due the shoulder injury he sustained prior to that. The 2022-23 season was Couisnard's first at Oregon. He began his college career at South Carolina where he spent four seasons before entering the transfer portal and transferring to Oregon. He redshirted his freshman season at South Carolina and has one season of college eligibility remaining.

This past season, Couisnard started in 16 of the 19 games he was available for the Ducks in a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 12.8 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Couisnard was Oregon's second-leading scorer last season. His injury issues limited his availability last year.