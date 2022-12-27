By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes are less than a week away from squaring off with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semis clash in the Peach Bowl. It’s a massive game between superpowers of their respective conferences — Ohio State football of the Big Ten and Georgia of the SEC — who will be facing each other just for the second time in college football history.

Kirk Herbstreit, who is now an analyst working for ESPN, still remembers the only game played so far between Ohio State football and Georgia. For one, he was the quarterback of the Buckeyes in that game, which occurred way back in 1993 during that year’s edition of the Citrus Bowl. Herbstreit, however, doesn’t have many fun memories of that game, it seems (via Colin Gay of The Columbus Dispatch).

“I wish I would have played better,” Herbstreit said of the teams’ initial meeting.

Ohio State football lost that game to the tune of a 21-14 score, with Herbstreit going just 8 0f 24 for 110 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception, while also getting thrown to the ground a total of three times. He also had a crucial turnover in the second half when he fumbled the ball, which was converted later on into a touchdown by the Bulldogs.

Herbstreit did have a highlight, though, as he tossed a 45-yarder to running back Robert Smith.

Now, Ohio State football has a golden opportunity to finally score a payback against Georgia. It’s going to be easier said than done, but the Buckeyes will take any chance they get.