The future is here.

Dan Lanning is blood-hungry after falling short of a College Football Playoff National Championship. He is starting off his recruitment run with a strong start with the Oregon football squad. Dillon Gabriel is already a tough quarterback to face but he is now getting a more lethal backup from UCLA who goes by the name of Dante Moore.

You heard that right! Dan Lanning is getting another scary quarterback in Dante Moore, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. The Oregon football squad is now loaded in the quarterback department as they try to search for a deeper run in next year's college football season.

Moore was already a starter for five games in the UCLA football program. But, his dedication to the Bruins withered a bit as they started to crash and burn when the season was ending.

Now, he just hopes to develop with Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program, “That's the main thing is really development, making sure you're bettering yourself every day and having a staff around you that's going to help develop you.”

Oregon is getting their next starting quarterback if Dillon Gabriel decides to call it quits with the squad. Moore is the third-best player in the class of 2023. He is in the same ranks as Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava when it comes to the quarterback position. There is a lot of potential that they could squeeze out of him which allows them to thrive over time. Maybe next year they win it all in his first season.