Oregon football's Dan Lanning opens up after silencing the Alabama rumors.

Soon after Nick Saban retired from Alabama, rumors began swirling that Oregon football's head coach, Dan Lanning was in Tuscaloosa meeting with the program. However, that was quickly debunked on Thursday morning. Now, Lanning drops a humbled response after being tied to the Crimson Tide job.

During a visit with The Pat McAfee Show, the Oregon football head coach claims that being immediately thrown into the Alabama head coaching rumors “speaks to what we're doing here in Oregon.” From the sounds of it, Dan Lanning is here to stay for the long haul.

“Getting your name put in the conversation for the Alabama job speaks to what we're doing here in Oregon. This decision has been made since I took this job and I love what we have here.”

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2024

This is just fantastic news for the Oregon football program. The Ducks are here to stay and should be viewed as one of the top programs in college football with Dan Lanning leading the way. Although, many view Alabama as the top football program in the nation, Lanning clearly loves coaching the Ducks.

Oregon football will be joining Big 10 Conference next season. It's an opportunity for the program to make some noise in what should be a strong conference. So, it makes sense why Dan Lanning wants to remain in Oregon. This team will be a playoff contender year in and year out, especially now that it becomes a 12-team bracket in the 2024 season. Everything is looking up for the Ducks right now.