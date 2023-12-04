Oregon football's star quarterback, Bo Nix has officially opted into playing the Fiesta Bowl to end the season.

Oregon football failed to make the College Football Playoffs. However, they'll be participating in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl against Liberty. Since the Ducks aren't in the playoffs, numerous players are likely to opt out of playing and prepare for the NFL Draft. However, it sounds like Bo Nix is doing the opposite.

Nix set the record for most games started at the college level. The Pac-12 championship against Washington was his 60th career game. He's set to enter the NFL Draft, but he's choosing to play in the Fiesta Bowl, according to Erik Skopil of 247 Sports. Oregon football's head coach, Dan Lanning confirmed the reports.

“I can say definitively that Bo Nix wants to go play in this game. He told his teammates the same thing this morning when we met as a team. I think he wants that opportunity to go out on that field one more time, and there's several other guys who've made that same decision.”

Considering Nix has NFL aspirations, his decision will likely be a bit controversial. We've seen guys in the past make the same decision just to get hurt and decrease their draft stock. However, Oregon football's quarterback is a different breed. From the sounds of it, Nix wants one more chance to end his final collegiate game on a high note.

Bo Nix is currently in the running for the Heisman trophy. He had a career year, as he ended with a total of 4,145 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His 77.2 completion percentage made him one of, if not, the most accurate passer in the nation this year. The Oregon football star also accumulated 53 rushing yards and an additional six touchdowns on the ground.

So, make sure to tune into the Fiesta Bowl on January 1 to watch Bo Nix and the Oregon football program face off against Liberty.