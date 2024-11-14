The Oregon football program continues to dominate 10 games into the 2024 season. The Ducks remain undefeated despite competition from a variety of other highly-touted programs. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt discussed the impact Dan Lanning has had for Oregon amid the team's continued No. 1 ranked- showing.

Klatt shared his thoughts on a podcast episode of The Joel Klatt Show in mid-November:

“Dan Lanning has got this team rolling. There is no team that is playing better right now than Oregon. They have gotten better every single week. Every time I turn on the film and I watch an Oregon game, I'm like, well that's more cohesive. That's better. Dillon Gabriel looks better. They look fast.

“The only thing that has slowed them down at times is injury. Jordan Burch has missed some time on the defensive side. You've got Tez Johnson with that injury. Although hopefully he returns. There's a reason why this time is number one in the country, and they just march along,” Klatt stated.

Joel Klatt continued his argument by encouraging fans to check out some of the Oregon football team's social media videos that show Dan Lanning as an elite motivator and communicator. Klatt believes these skills make him one of the best coaches in the country and have helped propel the Ducks forward.

“He's got these guys eating out of the palm of his hands. He's got the whole ‘Gladiator' reference, thumbs up, thumbs down. He's calling a timeout to let his team watch Michigan fans leave the stadium. He's doing some very cool things,” Klatt added.

Lanning's Oregon football squad has impressed, but they still have many tests ahead of them. The Ducks face Wisconsin and Washington in their final two regular season games before starting what they hope will be a successful postseason and College Football Playoff run.