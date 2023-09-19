A storm is brewing in Eugene, with Deion Sanders and Colorado football bringing their acts there for a marquee matchup against fellow undefeated Pac-12 program Oregon football.

The upcoming battle between the two schools has also brought to light again the comment made by Ducks head coach Dan Lanning prior to the season when he said that he's got nothing to say about the Buffaloes' looming transfer to the Big 12 because he can't “remember” what Colorado won in the Pac-12 for its departure to impact the league.

Lanning shed some clarity on that statement heading into Saturday's big game but did not take anything back (h/t Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire).

“No, I don't regret anything that I've said for this program. At the end of the day, obviously, I wasn't talking about Deion's team. I was talking about the past and the future for our team. But if that serves as material for them great. I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game.”

At the end of the day, it's the result of the game this weekend that will matter the most and not the words spoken before it.

Oregon football will enter the showdown versus Colorado with a 3-0 record. Bo Nix and the Ducks are coming off a 55-10 victory at home over the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. Sanders and his Buffaloes, on the other hand, are coming off a thrilling 43-35 double-overtime win at home against the Colorado State Rams.