This is huge for Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks.

The Oregon football program fell short of a Pac-12 title and missed out on Bo Nix winning the Heisman Trophy. But, the Ducks defeated Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl and grabbed Dillon Gabriel in one of the biggest transfer portal additions of the year. Now, on top of that, star wide receiver Tez Johnson has decided to forego the 2024 NFL Draft and play one more year with the Ducks, per his X account.

Johnson had a massive 2023 season, compiling 1,182 yards on 86 receptions (team-high) and 10 touchdowns after transferring from Troy. In the Liberty Bowl, he exploded with 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown as Oregon won easily, 45-6.

After his Liberty Bowl performance, Bo Nix and Dan Lanning raved about Johnson:

Bo Nix on Tez Johnson's day: "Well, Tez had a Tez day… I told him going in, I'm going to throw you ball as much as you're open… I understand what he's been through to get to his moment… That dude's had to overcome a lot of adversity… He's one of the kindest people you…"

Oregon looks even stronger heading into 2024

The Oregon football team is set to lose Bo Nix to the NFL Draft and Troy Franklin, who led the Ducks with 14 touchdowns and 1,383 yards receiving. Running back Bucky Irving, who had 1,063 yards and 10 scores, is also expected to be playing in the NFL next season, so there are some notable names leaving Eugene this time around once again.

But, the return of Johnson is a massive boost for this offense, and the addition of Dillon Gabriel and UCLA transfer Dante Moore (an original Oregon commit) have fans feeling great about the future of this program as they begin Big Ten Conference play in 2024.

After an 11-2 season, the final one for Oregon football in the Pac-12, they are able to keep Tez Johnson and his numbers could be even higher in 2024 with Troy Franklin out of the picture.