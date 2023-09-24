The Oregon football team made a big statement on Saturday afternoon when Colorado football came to town. The Buffaloes have been the talk of college football after a surprise 3-0 start that not many saw coming. However, that perfect record came crashing down against the Ducks. Oregon is the much better team, and they showed it all day on Saturday. Oregon got off to a quick lead and never looked back, cruising to a 42-6 win. Videos emerged of the Colorado team stomping on the midfield logo prior to the game, and that certainly fueled the Oregon football team in this one.

“The whole goal was to show the world that we’re still Oregon, and they’re still Colorado,” Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus said after the game, according to an article from Ducks Wire. “Just because you have all of the Youtube videos and video cameras… It pissed me off that they came in here, stepped on our ‘O’ and all of that stuff. That’s the result you get when you do all of that.”

Colorado's mantra this season has been saying that games are ‘personal.' Today, it was personal for the Ducks. There was a lot of talk from both sides leading up to this game, and the Ducks backed it up.

Not only did Oregon win on Saturday, but they dominated. The Ducks humbled Colorado, and they also showed the country how talented they are. Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Ducks have the defense and offensive weapons to beat anybody in the country. It's going to be a fun season in Eugene.