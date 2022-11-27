Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Somehow, Saturday just got even worse for the Oregon Ducks following their 38-34 meltdown against the Oregon State Beavers on the road. With the field in Corvallis littered with Oregon State fans celebrating the Beavers’ victory, Oregon football linebacker DJ Johnson was caught on video sucker-punching a fan.

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson punches Oregon State fan after the game.#NCAAF

pic.twitter.com/0xOnNTQ72y — Daily Hedge (@Daily_Hedge) November 27, 2022

This is not a good look at all for Johnson and the entire Oregon football.

The Ducks are understandably frustrated by their defeat at the hands of Oregon State but that’s not a reason for Johnson to hit someone, who’s not even looking at him. At the same time, it’s intriguing just what exactly triggered Johnson into showing that type of violence and behavior that will very much likely get reprimanded.

Johnson finished the game with three total tackles and a quarterback hurry, but overall, the Ducks had no answer to Oregon State when it mattered the most.

Oregon football failed to stop the Beavers’ ground attack that produced 268 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Damien Harris led the way for Oregon State with 103 rushing yards, but it was Isaiah Newell and Ben Gulbranson, who dealt the most damage with each scoring two touchdowns.

Oregon concludes its regular season with a 7-2 conference record and a 9-3 overall slate. The Ducks opened their season with a 49-3 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs and lost two of their last three games, including their 37-34 setback against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 12.

The Ducks will just have to wait for which bowl game they will get invited to after a letdown regular season.