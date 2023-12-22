Oregon football continues to tear it up in recruiting with another four-star commit.

The Oregon football team has one more game this season as members of the Pac-12, and then their move to the Big Ten will begin. In order to compete and not fall behind in this new era of college football, recruiting is going to be especially important, and the Ducks aren't missing a beat. Oregon is putting together another extremely recruiting class for 2024, and the Ducks added another key member to that class on Thursday.

Four-star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson has committed to Oregon football, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. The Ducks were competing with a few of their Pac-12/Big Ten foes for the commitment from Johnson as he was considering USC, Washington and Utah, but he is coming to Oregon.

Jericho Johnson is ranked as the #108 prospect in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, the #19 defensive lineman and the #9 player in the state of California. He currently attends Armijo High School in Fairfield, CA.

Oregon has a very impressive 2024 recruiting class. The Ducks currently have the fifth best class in the nation, and the second best class in the new Big Ten, only behind Ohio State. This class features 21 four-stars and five three-stars.

The Ducks are a team that show no signs of falling behind in the NIL era of college football. NIL is one of the most crucial parts of college football right now because prospects want to make money. They are going to go to the schools where they can do that, and those schools are going to get the best players. So far, it looks like Oregon is going to be one of those schools, and they should be one of the best teams in the Big Ten next season.

Before Oregon gets too far ahead of themselves there, they still have the Fiesta Bowl to play this season. The Ducks will take on Liberty on New Year's Day in the Fiesta Bowl. The game will take place in Glendale, Arizona, and it will be airing at 1:00 ET. Oregon is a massive 17.5-point favorite.