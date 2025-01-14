Oregon football continues to grow its roster following the Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State. Now, the Ducks landed former USC star Emmanuel Pregnon. He is the No. 1 inside offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. After Oregon football landed a top RB in the transfer portal, they now give him some protection up front.

While quarterback Dillon Gabriel played his last game for the Ducks, the program will need to look for a new quarterback to lead the way. However, building that offensive front seven is appealing for quarterbacks in the portal. Even with Oregon football adding Pregnon, the former USC star might not be enough to entice other quarterbacks.

The top quarterback in the transfer portal already committed to a university. For instance, John Mateer made a big splash and committed to Oklahoma. Other quarterbacks are still available but it might be slim pickings for the Ducks. However, Pregnon might know who he's protecting heading into the season.

USC losing Emmanuel Pregnon will be great for Oregon football

The Ducks are fighting with Georgia and Alabama for five-star recruit, Jared Curtis. They can fill the void that Gabriel left behind with Curtis. Despite any rumblings about the quarterback position, head coach Dan Lanning knows what he's doing. He's building another quality team once again for Oregon football.

He's building out the skill positions and Pregnon is a big addition. Plenty of teams were eyeballing the top interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal. As Lanning continues to build his skill position groups, the offensive line will have a major upgrade in 2024.

Adding Pregnon is a major step in securing an elite offensive line. In a Big 10 conference that's based around elite offensive linemen, the Ducks are fitting the mold. They'll continue the spread offense under Lanning, but this seems like a legit adjustment into the Big 10. Having elite players in the trenches will do wonders moving forward.